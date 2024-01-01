Jump into a universe of intrigue and thrill with the batch MAC V2 from HCH. Much like your favorite science fiction novel, this batch has the power to teleport you to a galaxy filled with extraordinary abilities and friendly extraterrestrials. These gummies, a concoction of Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15 strains, will keep you buzzing all day long. Whether you're bench-pressing or trail-blazing, these gummies will be your faithful sidekick. With a terpene percentage of 3.86%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, and a THC level of 74.18%, these gummies offer potential pain relief and an energy surge. So grab a tin of MAC V2, and prepare for a journey that will leave you asking "where has this been all my life?"

Show more