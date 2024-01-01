MAC V2 [Batch #1929] Blueberry & Sangria Flavors | 100mg
Mac V2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and an unknown strain. This strain is a backcross of the original MAC, which stands for Miracle Alien Cookies. Mac V2 has a complex aroma of citrus, pepper, and orange that will invigorate your senses. Mac V2 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac V2 effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Capulator, Mac V2 features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac V2 is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.