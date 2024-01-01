MAC V2 [Batch #1929] Blueberry & Sangria Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Jump into a universe of intrigue and thrill with the batch MAC V2 from HCH. Much like your favorite science fiction novel, this batch has the power to teleport you to a galaxy filled with extraordinary abilities and friendly extraterrestrials. These gummies, a concoction of Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15 strains, will keep you buzzing all day long. Whether you're bench-pressing or trail-blazing, these gummies will be your faithful sidekick. With a terpene percentage of 3.86%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, and a THC level of 74.18%, these gummies offer potential pain relief and an energy surge. So grab a tin of MAC V2, and prepare for a journey that will leave you asking "where has this been all my life?"

About this strain

Mac V2 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and an unknown strain. This strain is a backcross of the original MAC, which stands for Miracle Alien Cookies. Mac V2 has a complex aroma of citrus, pepper, and orange that will invigorate your senses. Mac V2 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac V2 effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac V2 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Capulator, Mac V2 features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac V2 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac V2 is a great strain to enjoy any time of the day, as it will make you feel cheerful and calm. This strain also has a creative and euphoric effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac V2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item