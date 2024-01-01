Extraterrestrials have made their grand touchdown in Maui - and they come bearing gifts: Antero Sciences' Maui MAC batch. It's a fascinating concoction of Maui Waui and MAC strains that's sure to beam you up, Scotty! As mesmerizing as Maui's sandy beaches and picturesque landscapes, these gummies are your ticket to a serene, tranquil joyride. With a 4.15% terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, expect a wave of potential pain relief and chill vibes. THC levels skyrocketing at 72.23% promise an intense high that'll have you floating on Cloud 9. So, buckle up, grab a tin of Maui MAC gummies, and let's get starstruck!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.