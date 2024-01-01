Extraterrestrials have made their grand touchdown in Maui - and they come bearing gifts: Antero Sciences' Maui MAC batch. It's a fascinating concoction of Maui Waui and MAC strains that's sure to beam you up, Scotty! As mesmerizing as Maui's sandy beaches and picturesque landscapes, these gummies are your ticket to a serene, tranquil joyride. With a 4.15% terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, expect a wave of potential pain relief and chill vibes. THC levels skyrocketing at 72.23% promise an intense high that'll have you floating on Cloud 9. So, buckle up, grab a tin of Maui MAC gummies, and let's get starstruck!

Show more