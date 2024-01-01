Ever thought about what it would be like to be a melon? Well, neither have we, but with Melon Juice from Summit, you'll get pretty close to it. This batch is like the superhero of all things melon, swooping in to save your boring evenings and turning them into a fun, creative extravaganza. Feel like spending time with friends and family? Melon Juice has got you covered. Want to dive into a pool of creativity? Melon Juice to the rescue. Imagine the burst of juicy sweetness you get from a watermelon on a hot, summer day. Now, imagine that in a tin. That's Melon Juice for you! It's bold, it's refreshing, and it's going to give you a head-high that keeps you uplifted and motivated. Mixed with the irresistible strains of Big Apple and Kush Mints BX, you'll be feeling like a big, juicy melon! So, what are you waiting for? Grab a tin of Melon Juice and let the melon-madness begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.