Melon Juice from Summit is a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that combines the strains Sour Diesel and OG Kush. With a terpene percentage of 6.83%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, giving it a unique flavor profile. With THC levels at 72.95% and CBG at 2.12%, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Melon Juice will provide potential pain relief while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Melon Juice and get ready to feel the power of Sour Diesel and OG Kush coursing through your veins!

