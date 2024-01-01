Melon Juice from Summit is a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that combines the strains Sour Diesel and OG Kush. With a terpene percentage of 6.83%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, giving it a unique flavor profile. With THC levels at 72.95% and CBG at 2.12%, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Melon Juice will provide potential pain relief while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Melon Juice and get ready to feel the power of Sour Diesel and OG Kush coursing through your veins!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.