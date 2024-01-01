Buckle up, buttercup! Melon Juice from Summit is about to take you on a flavor rollercoaster. This concoction, born from the strains Big Apple x Kush Mints Bx, is just what you need for a night of pure relaxation. This liquid gummies simple syrup, packed with a terpene percentage of 7.79%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is ready to soothe your senses and calm your nerves. With a THC level of 73.72% and a CBG level of 3.04%, you'll be floating on cloud nine in no time. So recline that chair, take a sip, and let Melon Juice whisk you away to a world of tranquility.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.