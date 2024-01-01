Buckle up, buttercup! Melon Juice from Summit is about to take you on a flavor rollercoaster. This concoction, born from the strains Big Apple x Kush Mints Bx, is just what you need for a night of pure relaxation. This liquid gummies simple syrup, packed with a terpene percentage of 7.79%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, is ready to soothe your senses and calm your nerves. With a THC level of 73.72% and a CBG level of 3.04%, you'll be floating on cloud nine in no time. So recline that chair, take a sip, and let Melon Juice whisk you away to a world of tranquility.

