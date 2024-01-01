End of the day got you feeling like a deflated beach ball? Roll on over to the couch and pop open a tin of Melon Soda #24 from 710 Labs. This batch is the relaxation station you've been searching for, a one-way ticket to cloud nine. With a terpene percentage of 4.83%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it's like a tropical vacation in your mouth. The THC level of 79.06% is the cherry on top, ensuring a potent and long-lasting chill-athon, while the CBG level of 1.68% is the soothing massage at the end of a long day. So kick back, open up a tin of Melon Soda #24, and prepare to set sail on the sea of tranquility.

