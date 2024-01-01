Meet Melroze from Soiku Bano, the Willy Wonka of the cosmos. With a strain combo of The Soap x Fortune Cookies, and flavors like Sour Apple and Strawberry, these gummies are a ticket to the star-studded candy land in your mind. With a THC level of 69.96% and a mix of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, every bite is a step closer to mind-bending creativity. So grab a tin of Melroze, and get ready for a mental workout that's more fun than a barrel of space monkeys.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.