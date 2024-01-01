Unfurl your relaxation mat and get set to dive into a pool of tranquility with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Melted Strawberries from Soiku Bano. This brew, a fusion of the GMO and Strawguava strains, is the ticket for those yearning for a body high that'll have them sinking into their sofas like a hot knife into butter. With a terpene profile showing a 7.64% presence, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is your gateway to blissville. The THC level of 76.57% will have you wearing a euphoric grin, while the CBG level of 2.18% adds a sprinkle of therapeutic relief. So, get your glass, pour a hefty dose of Melted Strawberries, and let the soothing effects shower over you like a refreshing summer drizzle.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.