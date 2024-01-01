Unfurl your relaxation mat and get set to dive into a pool of tranquility with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Melted Strawberries from Soiku Bano. This brew, a fusion of the GMO and Strawguava strains, is the ticket for those yearning for a body high that'll have them sinking into their sofas like a hot knife into butter. With a terpene profile showing a 7.64% presence, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is your gateway to blissville. The THC level of 76.57% will have you wearing a euphoric grin, while the CBG level of 2.18% adds a sprinkle of therapeutic relief. So, get your glass, pour a hefty dose of Melted Strawberries, and let the soothing effects shower over you like a refreshing summer drizzle.

