Remember the good ol' days? When life was simple and carefree? Well, with our Membaberriez batch from Antero Sciences, you can bring back those nostalgic memories and indulge in a delightful experience. These gummies, available in Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, will have you saying "I memba" as you reminisce about the past and enjoy a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative. With a terpene percentage of 4.70%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are like a time machine to your childhood. And with THC levels at 75.17% and CBG at 2.08%, you'll be feeling the effects in no time. So grab a tin of Membaberriez, gather your friends, and let the reminiscing begin. "I memba" when life was this good! These gummies are the perfect way to unwind after a long day and let your mind wander down memory lane. So sit back, relax, and let the nostalgia wash over you.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.