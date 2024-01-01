Remember the good ol' days? When life was simple and carefree? Well, with our Membaberriez batch from Antero Sciences, you can bring back those nostalgic memories and indulge in a delightful experience. These gummies, available in Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, will have you saying "I memba" as you reminisce about the past and enjoy a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative. With a terpene percentage of 4.70%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are like a time machine to your childhood. And with THC levels at 75.17% and CBG at 2.08%, you'll be feeling the effects in no time. So grab a tin of Membaberriez, gather your friends, and let the reminiscing begin. "I memba" when life was this good! These gummies are the perfect way to unwind after a long day and let your mind wander down memory lane. So sit back, relax, and let the nostalgia wash over you.

Show more