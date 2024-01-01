Member OG [Batch #330] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Feel like a member of an exclusive club with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Member OG from Soiku Bano. This batch, made from a mix of Member Berry and Temple Kush and is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this batch will give you a boost of energy while also providing potential pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 7.16%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll feel like you're floating on cloud nine. And with THC levels at 69.87%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. Grab a bottle of Member OG and get ready to elevate your day.

About this strain

Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
