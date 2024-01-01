Member OG [Batch #330] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item