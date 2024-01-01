Feel like a member of an exclusive club with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Member OG from Soiku Bano. This batch, made from a mix of Member Berry and Temple Kush and is perfect for a daytime body high. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this batch will give you a boost of energy while also providing potential pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 7.16%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you'll feel like you're floating on cloud nine. And with THC levels at 69.87%, this batch is sure to pack a punch. Grab a bottle of Member OG and get ready to elevate your day.

Show more