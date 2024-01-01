It's time to unleash the Midnight Stinger, our latest gummy collaboration with Kaya. Despite what the name may suggest, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. The cannabinoid nd terpene profile make this batch it an ideal choice for those seeking pain relief and an energy boost. The combination of terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene can provide potential benefits such as reducing inflammation, elevating mood, and increasing focus. So grab a tin of Midnight Stinger gummies in flavors of Watermelon and White Grape, and let the adventure begin! These gummies will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to conquer your day with ease.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.