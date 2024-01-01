It's time to unleash the Midnight Stinger, our latest gummy collaboration with Kaya. Despite what the name may suggest, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. The cannabinoid nd terpene profile make this batch it an ideal choice for those seeking pain relief and an energy boost. The combination of terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene can provide potential benefits such as reducing inflammation, elevating mood, and increasing focus. So grab a tin of Midnight Stinger gummies in flavors of Watermelon and White Grape, and let the adventure begin! These gummies will have you feeling like a superhero, ready to conquer your day with ease.

