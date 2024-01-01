Brace yourself for an extraordinary voyage with Mile High from Antero Sciences. These Açai Berry and Passion Fruit flavored gummies will teleport you to the Mile High City, where the air is rarefied, and the opportunities are limitless. With its cerebral effects, this lot is perfect for deep thinkers and those who wish to savor the evening without succumbing to sleepiness and lack of motivation. A magical terpene trio of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, comprising 5.13%, adds a mystic touch to the experience. Combined with a THC level of 69.90% and a CBG level of 2.62%, Mile High gummies will elevate your consciousness and take your creativity to unprecedented heights. So, seize a tin, embody the spirit of Denver, and let your thoughts take flight.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.