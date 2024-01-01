Brace yourself for an extraordinary voyage with Mile High from Antero Sciences. These Açai Berry and Passion Fruit flavored gummies will teleport you to the Mile High City, where the air is rarefied, and the opportunities are limitless. With its cerebral effects, this lot is perfect for deep thinkers and those who wish to savor the evening without succumbing to sleepiness and lack of motivation. A magical terpene trio of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, comprising 5.13%, adds a mystic touch to the experience. Combined with a THC level of 69.90% and a CBG level of 2.62%, Mile High gummies will elevate your consciousness and take your creativity to unprecedented heights. So, seize a tin, embody the spirit of Denver, and let your thoughts take flight.

