Get ready to smash your taste buds with Mint Smash from Soiku Bano. This batch is like a Falcon Punch to your senses, with a potent THC percentage of 70.53%, Mint Smash will have you feeling like a Minty Hulk, ready to Smash any challenge. The terpene profile of this batch at 8.47%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, adds a refreshing and exhilarating twist to the experience, with flavors of Grape Punch and Honeydew that will leave you craving for more. So grab your controller, as Mint Smash is the perfect choice for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy an evening of gaming without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. It's time to level up with Mint Smash!

Show more