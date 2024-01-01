Mint Smash [Batch #1675] Grape Punch & Honeydew Flavors | 100mg

Hybrid THC 21% CBD —
Get ready to smash your taste buds with Mint Smash from Soiku Bano. This batch is like a Falcon Punch to your senses, with a potent THC percentage of 70.53%, Mint Smash will have you feeling like a Minty Hulk, ready to Smash any challenge. The terpene profile of this batch at 8.47%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, adds a refreshing and exhilarating twist to the experience, with flavors of Grape Punch and Honeydew that will leave you craving for more. So grab your controller, as Mint Smash is the perfect choice for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy an evening of gaming without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. It's time to level up with Mint Smash!

Mint Smash is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Mint Smash has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mint Smash, before let us know! Leave a review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
