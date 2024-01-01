Embark on a mind-bending adventure with the Modified Zhitrus batch from High Country Healing. Picture a symphony of fruits playing a captivating melody of flavors. With a THC content of 74.35% and CBG at 2.32%, these gummies will give you a pleasant head-high that's perfect for an evening of philosophical contemplation or creative endeavors. This beautiful cross of Modified Bananas and Zhitrus strains, combined with the terpene profile of 3.70%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a supreme relaxation to your overall high. So, bag a tin of Modified Zhitrus gummies and let the fruit symphony serenade you!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.