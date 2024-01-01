Moonblow from Soiku Bano is a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that will take you on a cosmic journey to relaxation. With a terpene percentage of 9.04%, including the powerful trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this batch is perfect for a body-focused, couch-lock type of high. The THC level of 74.56% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 2.19% adds an extra therapeutic touch. So grab a glass, mix up some Moonblow, and let the soothing waves of this batch wash over you like a moonlit tide.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.