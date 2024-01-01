Prepare to have your socks knocked off with our Morning Shift gummies from Solace Meds. These Blueberry and Guava gummies, infused with a combo of Sour Diesel and Early Riser strains, are like an instant energy drink for your brain. Imagine being a superhero, rising with the dawn, mind as clear as crystal and ready to take on the world – that's what these gummies do. With an impressive THC level of 76.17%, you'll feel like you've been hit with a lightning bolt of focus. Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are the star players here, giving you a jolt of creativity to pair with supreme concentration. So grab a tin, and don't talk to me until I've had my Morning Shift gummy!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.