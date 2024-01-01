Prepare to have your socks knocked off with our Morning Shift gummies from Solace Meds. These Blueberry and Guava gummies, infused with a combo of Sour Diesel and Early Riser strains, are like an instant energy drink for your brain. Imagine being a superhero, rising with the dawn, mind as clear as crystal and ready to take on the world – that's what these gummies do. With an impressive THC level of 76.17%, you'll feel like you've been hit with a lightning bolt of focus. Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool are the star players here, giving you a jolt of creativity to pair with supreme concentration. So grab a tin, and don't talk to me until I've had my Morning Shift gummy!

