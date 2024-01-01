Step out of your Hot Tub and into the past, with Mötley Loü from High Country Healing. This batch, created from a mix of Dirty Taxi x Player Cake, will take you on a mind-bending journey through time. You may become the lead singer of your favorite band, or even invent Google before it's time. This batch is a fascinating blend of flavors and effects, including the tantalizing tastes of Mimosa and Sangria. With a terpene percentage of 4.61%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it offers a sensory experience that will transport you to another dimension. The THC level of 73.91% and CBG level of 3.20% ensure a potent and uplifting high, perfect for deep thinkers and creative souls. So grab a tin of Mötley Loü and prepare to embark on an adventure that will leave you questioning the very fabric of reality. Just remember, with great power comes great responsibility, so use this batch wisely and don't cause any time paradoxes.

Show more