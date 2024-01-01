Get ready to have your mind blown with Mr. Clementine from High Country Healing. This batch, a mix of Mexpresso and Zhitrus, is like a cinematic masterpiece for your brain. With a terpene profile that boasts a 4.50% concentration, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies are a flavor explosion that will transport you to a tropical paradise or a brunch with bottomless Mimosas. With a THC content of 73.27% and CBG at 4.70%, this batch will have your mind buzzing with creativity and adventure. It's like Quentin Tarantino himself directed your high, with unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab a tin of Mr. Clementine and get ready to experience a high that is anything but ordinary. Not Mr. Pink, not Mr. Purple, just a mind-bending journey that will leave you craving more, with Mr. Clementine.

