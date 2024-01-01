Get ready to have your mind blown with Mr. Clementine from High Country Healing. This batch, a mix of Mexpresso and Zhitrus, is like a cinematic masterpiece for your brain. With a terpene profile that boasts a 4.50% concentration, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies are a flavor explosion that will transport you to a tropical paradise or a brunch with bottomless Mimosas. With a THC content of 73.27% and CBG at 4.70%, this batch will have your mind buzzing with creativity and adventure. It's like Quentin Tarantino himself directed your high, with unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab a tin of Mr. Clementine and get ready to experience a high that is anything but ordinary. Not Mr. Pink, not Mr. Purple, just a mind-bending journey that will leave you craving more, with Mr. Clementine.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.