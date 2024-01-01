Mr. Mascarpone is the ultimate night-time treat, like a warm hug for your body and soul. With a terpene percentage of 6.15%, this batch is infused with a taste sensation that will transport you to a world of pure bliss. The high THC content of 74.16% will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud, while the CBG percentage of 1.96% adds a touch of euphoria to the mix. This batch is perfect for those looking for a body high that will melt away tension and help you drift off into a peaceful slumber. So go ahead, indulge in a spoonful of Mr. Mascarpone and let the worries of the day melt away like butter on a warm pancake.

Show more