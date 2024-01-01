Mr. Mascarpone is the ultimate night-time treat, like a warm hug for your body and soul. With a terpene percentage of 6.15%, this batch is infused with a taste sensation that will transport you to a world of pure bliss. The high THC content of 74.16% will have you feeling like you're floating on a cloud, while the CBG percentage of 1.96% adds a touch of euphoria to the mix. This batch is perfect for those looking for a body high that will melt away tension and help you drift off into a peaceful slumber. So go ahead, indulge in a spoonful of Mr. Mascarpone and let the worries of the day melt away like butter on a warm pancake.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.