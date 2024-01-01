Mr. Nasty [Batch #2058] Bottle Rocket Berry & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Dare to enter the forbidden realm of Mr. Nasty, the notorious Archduke of Gummies. With a devilish smirk and a spine-chilling cackle, he's continually hatching malevolent plots to seize the gummy kingdom. His faithful minions support his vile endeavors as he relentlessly hunts for the world's most unique and scrumptious gummy candies. Adorned in lavish purple finery, the Archduke of Gummies is famed for his flamboyant fashion choices. However, beneath his nefarious façade, Mr. Nasty harbors a clandestine fondness for gummies, indulging in them surreptitiously. This particular batch of Mr. Nasty gummies, with a THC concentration of 70.50% and a CBG content of 4.51%, is guaranteed to provide an enchantingly sinful experience. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, contribute an additional dimension of flavor and aroma to these tantalizingly toothsome morsels. Don't be shy; take a bite and partake in Mr. Nasty's pursuit of gummy supremacy.

About this strain

Mr Nasty, aka Greasy Garlic, is a pungent mouthful of skunk terps from Exotic Genetix. Popularized by connoisseurs in Maine, Mr Nasty combines GMO and Grease Monkey for a high-THC and savory smoke—but Mrs Nasty may not want to kiss you afterwards. Expect all the perks of indica relaxation and zen. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mr Nasty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
