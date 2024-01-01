No Reservations from Antero Sciences is the batch that screams "YOLO!" These Açai Berry and Papaya flavored gummies are like an energy drink for your brain – they give you wings! Perfect for those daytime escapades, they provide a mind-high that'll make you feel like a skydiver sans parachute. With a whopping THC content of 73.50%, these gummies are more potent than grandma's secret hot sauce. The 4.21% terpene profile, with a trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, is like the cherry on top. So go on, take a bite and let your imagination do the moonwalk. Don't hold back, you only live once!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.