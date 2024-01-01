Indulge in the November Rain liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis and let your mind soar to new heights. With a terpene percentage of 3.43%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for deep thinkers and creative souls. The THC content of 74.42% guarantees a head high that will keep you engaged and motivated throughout the evening. As Axl Rose once said, "Nothing lasts forever, even cold November Rain," but the effects of this batch will linger, leaving you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.