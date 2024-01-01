Indulge in the November Rain liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis and let your mind soar to new heights. With a terpene percentage of 3.43%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for deep thinkers and creative souls. The THC content of 74.42% guarantees a head high that will keep you engaged and motivated throughout the evening. As Axl Rose once said, "Nothing lasts forever, even cold November Rain," but the effects of this batch will linger, leaving you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world.

