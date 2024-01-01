Ode to Riley from 710 Labs is a batch that pays tribute to those hash heads that came before us and paved the way to the future! A delectable combination of the strains Cherry Pie, Starfighter, and WiFi, these Blueberry and Mimosa gummies honor the memory of these legendary strains. With a terpene percentage of 5.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potential body-like high that can provide relief from pain and still allow you to function at work. The THC level of 77.94% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.32% adds an extra touch of therapeutic benefits. So, whether you're reminiscing on the past, planning for the future, or simply grinding through your day, Ode to Riley is the perfect companion to keep you going strong throughout the day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.