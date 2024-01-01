Ode to Riley from 710 Labs is a batch that pays tribute to those hash heads that came before us and paved the way to the future! A delectable combination of the strains Cherry Pie, Starfighter, and WiFi, these Blueberry and Mimosa gummies honor the memory of these legendary strains. With a terpene percentage of 5.99%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potential body-like high that can provide relief from pain and still allow you to function at work. The THC level of 77.94% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.32% adds an extra touch of therapeutic benefits. So, whether you're reminiscing on the past, planning for the future, or simply grinding through your day, Ode to Riley is the perfect companion to keep you going strong throughout the day.

