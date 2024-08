My Ore*oz Milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and it's no wonder why. This batch is like a mixtape of flavors, combining the irresistible taste of Ore*oz cookies with the refreshing notes of Bottle Rocket Berry and Pineapple Cooler. With a terpene percentage of 4.70%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, it's a symphony of taste and effect. The THC level of 75.03% ensures a potent and uplifting high, perfect for powering through your day. The CBG level of 2.86% adds an extra layer of relaxation, making this batch a great choice for unwinding after a long day. So grab your tin of Ore*oz Milkshake and let the flavors take your mind to a place of relaxation and reflection.

