Who loves Orange Drank? We love Orange Drank! Try the Orange Drank from Antero Sciences. It's like sipping on a blend of Super Boof and Rotten Cocktail strains, with a fizzy orange soda kick. With 4.26% terpenes, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it's primed to help you kick pain to the curb and embrace relaxation. Its THC level of 77.22% promises an extended high, while a 3.15% CBG level adds a sprinkle of therapeutic benefits. Ideal for daytime use, it'll give you a body-like high while maintaining work or workout productivity. Get your hands on an Orange Drank gummy tin and let the euphoria of orange fizz give you all the bubbly feelings.

