Who loves Orange Drank? We love Orange Drank! Try the Orange Drank from Antero Sciences. It's like sipping on a blend of Super Boof and Rotten Cocktail strains, with a fizzy orange soda kick. With 4.26% terpenes, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, it's primed to help you kick pain to the curb and embrace relaxation. Its THC level of 77.22% promises an extended high, while a 3.15% CBG level adds a sprinkle of therapeutic benefits. Ideal for daytime use, it'll give you a body-like high while maintaining work or workout productivity. Get your hands on an Orange Drank gummy tin and let the euphoria of orange fizz give you all the bubbly feelings.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.