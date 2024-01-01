Strap on your flavor helmet and prepare for a wild ride with Bonsai Cultivation's Ore*z gummies! Paying homage to the all-time favorite cookie, these gummies are a perfect duet of Cookies & Cream and the Secret Weapon strain. With a terpene percentage of 4.34%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will leave you feeling zen and peaceful. The THC content of 70.80% and CBG content of 2.18% will have your body dancing on the moon, while the 2.74% THC-V adds that extra disco sparkle. So, get your tin of Ore*z gummies and let the slumber party begin!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.