Strap on your flavor helmet and prepare for a wild ride with Bonsai Cultivation's Ore*z gummies! Paying homage to the all-time favorite cookie, these gummies are a perfect duet of Cookies & Cream and the Secret Weapon strain. With a terpene percentage of 4.34%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will leave you feeling zen and peaceful. The THC content of 70.80% and CBG content of 2.18% will have your body dancing on the moon, while the 2.74% THC-V adds that extra disco sparkle. So, get your tin of Ore*z gummies and let the slumber party begin!

