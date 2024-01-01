Strap in, space cadets! Ore*z from In House Melts are here to take you to infinity and beyond! Crafted from a celestial cocktail of strains and boasting a terpene percentage of 5.42% (hello Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene), these gummies are more outlandish than a UFO sighting. A whopping THC level of 75.22% promises an interstellar buzz that would make even Superman say 'Whoa!'. And let's not forget the 0.99% CBG, adding a little extra 'kapow!' to your cosmic adventure. Oh, and did we mention the 2.87% THC-V for an experience that's more otherworldly than a Martian's holiday snaps? Fasten your seatbelts, grab a tin of Ore*z, and prepare for a trip to the stars!

Show more