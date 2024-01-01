Strap in, space cadets! Ore*z from In House Melts are here to take you to infinity and beyond! Crafted from a celestial cocktail of strains and boasting a terpene percentage of 5.42% (hello Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene), these gummies are more outlandish than a UFO sighting. A whopping THC level of 75.22% promises an interstellar buzz that would make even Superman say 'Whoa!'. And let's not forget the 0.99% CBG, adding a little extra 'kapow!' to your cosmic adventure. Oh, and did we mention the 2.87% THC-V for an experience that's more otherworldly than a Martian's holiday snaps? Fasten your seatbelts, grab a tin of Ore*z, and prepare for a trip to the stars!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.