Get ready to pounce on the day with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Panda Puffs. This batch, created from a mix of the strains PBB x Açai Gelato, is the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. With a terpene percentage of 3.78, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Panda Puffs offers a tantalizing blend of flavors and effects. With THC levels at 71.35% and CBG at 3.46%, this batch is sure to provide a body-like high that can help you power through your workout or hike. It's the ideal choice if you're looking for some potential pain relief without sacrificing productivity at work. So grab a bottle of Panda Puffs and let the liquid gummy goodness fuel your day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.