Get ready to pounce on the day with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Panda Puffs. This batch, created from a mix of the strains PBB x Açai Gelato, is the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. With a terpene percentage of 3.78, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Panda Puffs offers a tantalizing blend of flavors and effects. With THC levels at 71.35% and CBG at 3.46%, this batch is sure to provide a body-like high that can help you power through your workout or hike. It's the ideal choice if you're looking for some potential pain relief without sacrificing productivity at work. So grab a bottle of Panda Puffs and let the liquid gummy goodness fuel your day!

