Feeling fruity? Grab a batch of Soiku Bano's Papaya liquid gummies. With a mix of Jack Herer and Skunk strains, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high that will keep you going through your day. The terpene percentage of 7.12% brings out the best in this batch, with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool leading the way. The THC level of 72.12% ensures a potent experience. So grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup and unleash your inner papaya. It's time to conquer the day!

