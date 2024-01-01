Feeling fruity? Grab a batch of Soiku Bano's Papaya liquid gummies. With a mix of Jack Herer and Skunk strains, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high that will keep you going through your day. The terpene percentage of 7.12% brings out the best in this batch, with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool leading the way. The THC level of 72.12% ensures a potent experience. So grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup and unleash your inner papaya. It's time to conquer the day!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.