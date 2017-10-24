Papaya [Batch #309] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Buckle up, brainiacs! Papaya liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs is here to take you on a wild, mind-bending ride. This isn't your grandma's syrup, folks. It's a thunderbolt of creativity, bottled up and ready to explode. With a THC level that's off the charts at 78.02%, your brain will feel like it's doing somersaults inside a thrilling movie. Our secret? A trio of terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene. These bad boys will amplify your mood, sharpen your focus, and add a dash of 'huh, that's unexpected' to your day. So, if you're sketching a masterpiece, dreaming up world domination, or just want a day that's more Indiana Jones and less Groundhog Day, reach for Papaya liquid gummies simple syrup batch.

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
