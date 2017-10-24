Buckle up, brainiacs! Papaya liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs is here to take you on a wild, mind-bending ride. This isn't your grandma's syrup, folks. It's a thunderbolt of creativity, bottled up and ready to explode. With a THC level that's off the charts at 78.02%, your brain will feel like it's doing somersaults inside a thrilling movie. Our secret? A trio of terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene. These bad boys will amplify your mood, sharpen your focus, and add a dash of 'huh, that's unexpected' to your day. So, if you're sketching a masterpiece, dreaming up world domination, or just want a day that's more Indiana Jones and less Groundhog Day, reach for Papaya liquid gummies simple syrup batch.

