If you're looking for a gummy that's as wise and comforting as a grandpa, then High Country Healing's Pappy's Apple Juice is the perfect choice. These fruity treats, with flavors of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler, are like a warm hug from your favorite grandpa, enveloping you in a sense of relaxation and tranquility. With a terpene percentage of 3.61%, including the calming notes of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a therapeutic experience that will melt away your worries and leave you feeling as carefree as a morning on the lake fishing with Pappy. The potent THC content of 72.51% ensures a deep and long-lasting high, making these gummies ideal for those seeking ultimate relaxation and a good night's sleep. So kick back, grab a tin of Pappy's Apple Juice, and let the grandpa vibes take you on a journey through dreamland.

