If you're looking for a gummy that's as wise and comforting as a grandpa, then High Country Healing's Pappy's Apple Juice is the perfect choice. These fruity treats, with flavors of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler, are like a warm hug from your favorite grandpa, enveloping you in a sense of relaxation and tranquility. With a terpene percentage of 3.61%, including the calming notes of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a therapeutic experience that will melt away your worries and leave you feeling as carefree as a morning on the lake fishing with Pappy. The potent THC content of 72.51% ensures a deep and long-lasting high, making these gummies ideal for those seeking ultimate relaxation and a good night's sleep. So kick back, grab a tin of Pappy's Apple Juice, and let the grandpa vibes take you on a journey through dreamland.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.