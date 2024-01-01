Grandad's special juice, Pappy's Juice, is a mysterious concoction that holds the wisdom of the ages. Just like the enigmatic drink, this batch of Dragon Fruit and Mimosa flavored gummies from High Country Healing is a blend of Juiceman and GDP strains, creating a truly unique experience from two distinct, awesome strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.24%, including Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, these gummies are packed with flavor and potential benefits. The THC level of 77.04% and CBG level of 2.37% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience full of giggles and glee. It's like sipping from the fountain of youth, but in gummy form. So, grab a tin of Pappy's Juice gummies and unlock the secrets of the past while indulging in the delicious flavors of the present.

Show more