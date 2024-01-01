Grandad's special juice, Pappy's Juice, is a mysterious concoction that holds the wisdom of the ages. Just like the enigmatic drink, this batch of Dragon Fruit and Mimosa flavored gummies from High Country Healing is a blend of Juiceman and GDP strains, creating a truly unique experience from two distinct, awesome strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.24%, including Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene, these gummies are packed with flavor and potential benefits. The THC level of 77.04% and CBG level of 2.37% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience full of giggles and glee. It's like sipping from the fountain of youth, but in gummy form. So, grab a tin of Pappy's Juice gummies and unlock the secrets of the past while indulging in the delicious flavors of the present.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.