Ever wanted to be a castaway on a desert island? With Bonsai Cultivation's batch Passion Fruit, you're halfway there. These Grape Punch and Passion Fruit flavored gummies, a delightful mix of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud strains, are the 'Wilson' to your 'Tom Hanks'. Ideal for deep thinkers who want to enjoy their solitude without dozing off. The terpene profile at 5.76%, is a heavenly blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, creating an uplifting high that'll have you shouting, "I'm the king of the world!" With a THC level of 66.43% and a CBG level of 1.67%, prepare for an exhilarating journey of euphoria and creativity. So sit back, pop a Passion Fruit, and let the adventure begin!

