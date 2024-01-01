Get ready to experience a peachy paradise with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Dew liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a mix of The Dew and Peach Cream strains, this batch is packed with a terpene percentage of 3.96. With a THC content of 77.20% and CBG at 4.16%, this batch is sure to provide a potent and uplifting experience. Whether you're sipping on a refreshing drink or adding a sweet touch to your favorite dessert, Peach Dew will transport you to a world of fruity bliss. So go ahead, indulge in the goodness of Peach Dew and let your taste buds dance with joy.

