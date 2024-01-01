Get ready to experience a peachy paradise with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Dew liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a mix of The Dew and Peach Cream strains, this batch is packed with a terpene percentage of 3.96. With a THC content of 77.20% and CBG at 4.16%, this batch is sure to provide a potent and uplifting experience. Whether you're sipping on a refreshing drink or adding a sweet touch to your favorite dessert, Peach Dew will transport you to a world of fruity bliss. So go ahead, indulge in the goodness of Peach Dew and let your taste buds dance with joy.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.