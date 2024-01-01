Buckle up for an easy-breezy night with Indico's Pearl Cadillac. Imagine a leisurely drive in a classic car, squeaky-clean and polished, promising a laid-back, carefree experience. The blend of Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit is the ideal sidekick for your evening ventures. Whether you're having a ball with buddies, getting artsy, or basking in solitude, Pearl Cadillac guarantees a smooth ride. Boasting a 4.43% terpene content (with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene) and a 66.42% THC content, this batch ensures a pleasant high without the drowsiness—perfect for a lively evening. So grab a tin of Pearl Cadillac and let your imagination run wild as you cruise through the night.

Show more