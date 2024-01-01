Buckle up for an easy-breezy night with Indico's Pearl Cadillac. Imagine a leisurely drive in a classic car, squeaky-clean and polished, promising a laid-back, carefree experience. The blend of Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit is the ideal sidekick for your evening ventures. Whether you're having a ball with buddies, getting artsy, or basking in solitude, Pearl Cadillac guarantees a smooth ride. Boasting a 4.43% terpene content (with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene) and a 66.42% THC content, this batch ensures a pleasant high without the drowsiness—perfect for a lively evening. So grab a tin of Pearl Cadillac and let your imagination run wild as you cruise through the night.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.