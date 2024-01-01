Prepare your taste buds for an unexpected delight with Pie Dough from Malek's Premium Cannabis. Imagine pizza, but then again, not quite. This unique blend, featuring Triangle Kush and Pie 95 strains, is an Italian delicacy with a twist. With a terpene profile that boasts of 4.88%, inclusive of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, expect a wave of calm and serenity akin to a happy, cheese-filled tummy. With THC at a whopping 78.45% and CBG at 3.36%, this isn't your regular pizza party. Pop open a tin of Pie Dough gummies and experience a pizza ride like never before!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.