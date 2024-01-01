Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing trip to the tropics with the Piña Colada Cake batch from Summit. This batch is like a mind-vacation, providing a cerebral high that'll catapult you into a realm of pure tranquility. Packed with a terpene percentage of 5.33%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch delivers a taste explosion that'll have you floating on cloud nine. With a THC content of 69.46%, it's not for the faint-hearted, and the CBG content of 4.30% adds a dash of euphoria. So, kick back, chill, and let the Piña Colada Cake teleport you to a mental Fiji.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.