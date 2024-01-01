Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing trip to the tropics with the Piña Colada Cake batch from Summit. This batch is like a mind-vacation, providing a cerebral high that'll catapult you into a realm of pure tranquility. Packed with a terpene percentage of 5.33%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch delivers a taste explosion that'll have you floating on cloud nine. With a THC content of 69.46%, it's not for the faint-hearted, and the CBG content of 4.30% adds a dash of euphoria. So, kick back, chill, and let the Piña Colada Cake teleport you to a mental Fiji.

