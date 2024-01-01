Get ready to be transported to a dreamy state of relaxation with Lazercat's Pineapple Geode liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Pineapple P*z and Purple Geode strains, is like a magic potion for a restful night's sleep. Perfect for those nights when you need some therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep, this batch will have you feeling as calm as a sloth on a hammock. With a terpene percentage of 7.43%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, the flavors of this liquid gummies simple syrup are as enchanting as a fairy's kiss. The THC content of 73.45% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 3.57% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab your favorite blanket, pour yourself a glass of this Pineapple Geode elixir, and let the sweet dreams begin.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.