Get ready to be transported to a dreamy state of relaxation with Lazercat's Pineapple Geode liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch, created from a mix of Pineapple P*z and Purple Geode strains, is like a magic potion for a restful night's sleep. Perfect for those nights when you need some therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep, this batch will have you feeling as calm as a sloth on a hammock. With a terpene percentage of 7.43%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, the flavors of this liquid gummies simple syrup are as enchanting as a fairy's kiss. The THC content of 73.45% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 3.57% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab your favorite blanket, pour yourself a glass of this Pineapple Geode elixir, and let the sweet dreams begin.

