Boost your day to the stars with Pineapple P*z + 1 UP liquid gummies simple syrup from the geniuses at Lazercat. This batch is like a motivational speech in liquid form, providing a body high that will keep you going from dawn to dusk. With a unique blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool making up 6.84% of the mix, it's like a symphony of flavors playing in your mouth. And with a THC level of 73.46%, it's like a joyride on a rollercoaster. So grab a bottle of Pineapple P*z + 1 UP, hold on tight, and enjoy the ride!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.