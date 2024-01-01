Abracadabra! The Pineapple Pretendo gummies from Lazercat are here to cast a spell on your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 8.37%, these magic-in-your-mouth gummies are loaded with Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, a perfect combo to end your day with. And wait till you hear about the cannabinoid count – 72.73% THC and 2.43% CBG. That's enough to make Piney the Pineapple Magician dance a jig! So sit back, relax, and let these gummies take you on a magical mystery tour.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.