Get ready to take a trip to the couch with Lazercat's Pineapple Pretendo liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch is perfect for a relaxing night in, as it is designed to provide a heavy, body-focused high. With a terpene percentage of 6.85%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch offers a delightful blend of aromas and flavors. The THC level of 73.60% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG content of 3.06% adds an extra layer of therapeutic benefits. So sit back, sip on this syrup, and let the Pineapple Pretendo take you on a journey to ultimate relaxation.

