Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting effects of Boulder Built's Pink Animal Mints gummies. Infused with the flavors of Pomegranate and Sangria, these gummies are like a whimsical parade for your taste buds. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 4.69%, showcases the power trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, creating a symphony of flavors and effects to uplift your mind and mood. With a THC percentage of 69.73% and CBG percentage of 3.34%, these gummies offer a potent experience that is both relaxing and uplifting. So indulge in the magic of Pink Animal Mints and let the pink animals on parade take you on a journey of blissful euphoria.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.