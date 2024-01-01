Prepare to be captivated by the enchanting effects of Boulder Built's Pink Animal Mints gummies. Infused with the flavors of Pomegranate and Sangria, these gummies are like a whimsical parade for your taste buds. The terpene profile, with a percentage of 4.69%, showcases the power trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, creating a symphony of flavors and effects to uplift your mind and mood. With a THC percentage of 69.73% and CBG percentage of 3.34%, these gummies offer a potent experience that is both relaxing and uplifting. So indulge in the magic of Pink Animal Mints and let the pink animals on parade take you on a journey of blissful euphoria.

