Pop the top off the Pink Cherry Poppers batch from Host Cannabis and prepare to get your day poppin' off! These gummies are the perfect companion for a day filled with creativity and exploration. With a terpene percentage of 3.17%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies offer a complex flavor profile that will keep you coming back for more. The high THC level of 72.27% delivers a potent and uplifting effect, while the CBG level of 2.02% adds a soothing touch. So whether you're popping bottles with the ladies or popping bottles at the crib, these Pink Cherry Poppers will get your day or night moving and grooving!

Show more