Pop the top off the Pink Cherry Poppers batch from Host Cannabis and prepare to get your day poppin' off! These gummies are the perfect companion for a day filled with creativity and exploration. With a terpene percentage of 3.17%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene, these gummies offer a complex flavor profile that will keep you coming back for more. The high THC level of 72.27% delivers a potent and uplifting effect, while the CBG level of 2.02% adds a soothing touch. So whether you're popping bottles with the ladies or popping bottles at the crib, these Pink Cherry Poppers will get your day or night moving and grooving!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.