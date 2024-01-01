Ready to hit the "Luck of the Irish" jackpot? Brace yourselves for Pink Clovers from Antero Sciences. Flavored with Hula Berry and Sour Apple, it's like discovering a pink four-leaf clover dipped in a pot of luck. Promising a fortunate blend, these gummies come packed with a 4.49% terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. Be ready for a cerebral high that'll keep you engaged and creatively charged. With a THC level of 74.45%, expect a potent joyride, and the 1.42% CBG level adds a therapeutic cherry on top. So, grab a tin of Pink Clovers, channel your lucky charm, and get ready for a night of profound thought, laughter, and maybe even a jig or two. It's time to experience Irish luck, but with a pink sparkle!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.