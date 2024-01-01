Ready to hit the "Luck of the Irish" jackpot? Brace yourselves for Pink Clovers from Antero Sciences. Flavored with Hula Berry and Sour Apple, it's like discovering a pink four-leaf clover dipped in a pot of luck. Promising a fortunate blend, these gummies come packed with a 4.49% terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. Be ready for a cerebral high that'll keep you engaged and creatively charged. With a THC level of 74.45%, expect a potent joyride, and the 1.42% CBG level adds a therapeutic cherry on top. So, grab a tin of Pink Clovers, channel your lucky charm, and get ready for a night of profound thought, laughter, and maybe even a jig or two. It's time to experience Irish luck, but with a pink sparkle!

