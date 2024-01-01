Pink Pineapple [Batch #1674] Hula Berry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Pink Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Pineapple potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Pink Pineapple is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. Pink Pineapple has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item