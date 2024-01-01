Pink Pineapple [Batch #1674] Hula Berry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to look pretty in pink with the Pink Pineapple batch from Antero Sciences. These gummies are like a pink lady apple, crisp and invigorating with a subtle sweetness and powerful effects. With a terpene percentage of 5.46%, including the powerful trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch unloads a flavor explosion and strong pain relief. The THC level of 72.77% and CBG level of 2.55% ensure a potent and delightful experience that will keep you buzzing throughout the day. So, grab a tin of Pink Pineapple gummies and let the pink fruit power fuel your escapades.

About this strain

Pink Pineapple is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. Pink Pineapple has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item