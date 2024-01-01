Get ready to look pretty in pink with the Pink Pineapple batch from Antero Sciences. These gummies are like a pink lady apple, crisp and invigorating with a subtle sweetness and powerful effects. With a terpene percentage of 5.46%, including the powerful trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch unloads a flavor explosion and strong pain relief. The THC level of 72.77% and CBG level of 2.55% ensure a potent and delightful experience that will keep you buzzing throughout the day. So, grab a tin of Pink Pineapple gummies and let the pink fruit power fuel your escapades.

