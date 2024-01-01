Fly high with Pink Slyme, a batch that will transport you back to the time of the dinosaurs. Just like the majestic pterodactyls with their 30-foot wingspans, this batch will give you a soaring head-high experience. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpinolene at 4.53%, Pink Slyme is perfect for deep thinkers who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. It's like having the agility and martial arts skills of the Pink Power Ranger, Kimberly Hart, as you engage in creative activities with friends and family. The flavors of Guava and Hula Berry in Pink Slyme will make your taste buds do a victory dance, just like when the Power Rangers defeat their enemies.

Show more