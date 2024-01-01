Fly high with Pink Slyme, a batch that will transport you back to the time of the dinosaurs. Just like the majestic pterodactyls with their 30-foot wingspans, this batch will give you a soaring head-high experience. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpinolene at 4.53%, Pink Slyme is perfect for deep thinkers who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. It's like having the agility and martial arts skills of the Pink Power Ranger, Kimberly Hart, as you engage in creative activities with friends and family. The flavors of Guava and Hula Berry in Pink Slyme will make your taste buds do a victory dance, just like when the Power Rangers defeat their enemies.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.