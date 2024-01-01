Pinky's Advice [Batch #1762] Sangria & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

If Pinky from "Pinky and the Brain" were to invent a gummy, it would definitely be Pinky's Advice, a batch from Host. These gummies, with flavors of Sangria and Tangerine, will tickle your taste buds and leave you wanting more. With a terpene percentage of 4.61%, which includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are designed to alleviate pain and induce a calming high. Combined with a THC percentage of 69.66% and a CBG percentage of 2.04%, these gummies are perfect for giving you a boost during your workout or trek. So, in the words of Pinky, let's try to take over the world... with gummies!

About this strain

Pinky's Advice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pinky's Advice, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
