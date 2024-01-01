If Pinky from "Pinky and the Brain" were to invent a gummy, it would definitely be Pinky's Advice, a batch from Host. These gummies, with flavors of Sangria and Tangerine, will tickle your taste buds and leave you wanting more. With a terpene percentage of 4.61%, which includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are designed to alleviate pain and induce a calming high. Combined with a THC percentage of 69.66% and a CBG percentage of 2.04%, these gummies are perfect for giving you a boost during your workout or trek. So, in the words of Pinky, let's try to take over the world... with gummies!

Show more