Don't let the size fool you - our Pint Sized batch from Summit is the Napoleon of the gummy world - small in stature but a conqueror in its own right. With a terpene ratio of 4.53% featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are like a tiny superhero, giving you a body-like high that'll have you zipping through your day like a caffeinated squirrel. Whether you're lifting weights or climbing mountains, these gummies might be just what you need to soothe your aches and pains without turning you into a work zombie. And with a THC level of 73.71% and a CBG level of 5.43%, these gummies are potent without being overpowering - like a shot of espresso, not a whole pot of coffee.

