Don't let the size fool you - our Pint Sized batch from Summit is the Napoleon of the gummy world - small in stature but a conqueror in its own right. With a terpene ratio of 4.53% featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are like a tiny superhero, giving you a body-like high that'll have you zipping through your day like a caffeinated squirrel. Whether you're lifting weights or climbing mountains, these gummies might be just what you need to soothe your aches and pains without turning you into a work zombie. And with a THC level of 73.71% and a CBG level of 5.43%, these gummies are potent without being overpowering - like a shot of espresso, not a whole pot of coffee.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.