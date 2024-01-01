When the sun bids goodbye and stars take the stage, it's "Me Time" with the Platinum Cereal Bars batch from High Country Healing. This tasty combo of Platinum Kush Breath and Cereal Bars strains is your one-way ticket to Snoozeville, with a side trip to Relaxation Town. Sporting a THC percentage of 68.74% and a sprinkle of CBG at 3.60%, these gummies are like a lullaby for your senses. And, they've got Caryophyllene, Fenchol, and Humulene leading the terpene troupe at 2.92%, adding a soothing aura. So, pop open a tin of these chewy delights, nestle into your go-to couch potato spot, and let the Platinum Cereal Bars take you on a dreamy journey to la-la land.

