When the sun bids goodbye and stars take the stage, it's "Me Time" with the Platinum Cereal Bars batch from High Country Healing. This tasty combo of Platinum Kush Breath and Cereal Bars strains is your one-way ticket to Snoozeville, with a side trip to Relaxation Town. Sporting a THC percentage of 68.74% and a sprinkle of CBG at 3.60%, these gummies are like a lullaby for your senses. And, they've got Caryophyllene, Fenchol, and Humulene leading the terpene troupe at 2.92%, adding a soothing aura. So, pop open a tin of these chewy delights, nestle into your go-to couch potato spot, and let the Platinum Cereal Bars take you on a dreamy journey to la-la land.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.