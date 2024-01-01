Step into the world of G Unit with Antero Sciences' batch Platinum G. This mind-blowing batch, infused with the flavors of Sangria and Tropical Punch, is a mix of Platinum Punch Mints and 41 G's. Just like the hip hop group that inspired its name, Platinum G is all about making a statement. With its high THC content of 76.54%, this batch is perfect for those looking for a head-high that will keep them engaged and creative. The terpene profile of 5.39% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which contribute to the batch's unique effects. So grab a tin of Platinum G and let the G Unit vibes take you on a wild ride.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.