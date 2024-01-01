Step into the world of G Unit with Antero Sciences' batch Platinum G. This mind-blowing batch, infused with the flavors of Sangria and Tropical Punch, is a mix of Platinum Punch Mints and 41 G's. Just like the hip hop group that inspired its name, Platinum G is all about making a statement. With its high THC content of 76.54%, this batch is perfect for those looking for a head-high that will keep them engaged and creative. The terpene profile of 5.39% includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which contribute to the batch's unique effects. So grab a tin of Platinum G and let the G Unit vibes take you on a wild ride.

